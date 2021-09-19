East Libya forces say 2 helicopters crashed, killing 2

Forces loyal to a powerful Libyan commander say two military planes crashed on Sunday over a village in eastern Libya, killing at least two officers

September 19, 2021, 7:03 PM
1 min read

CAIRO -- Forces loyal to a powerful Libyan commander said two military planes crashed on Sunday in over a village in eastern Libya, killing at least two officers.

The self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, said the helicopters collided in the air over the village of Msus, 130 kilometers (about 81 miles) southeast of the city of Benghazi.

A two-officer crew, including Brig. Gen. Bouzied al-Barrasi, was killed in the crash, while the second helicopter crew survived, the LAAF said in a brief statement. The statement did not give the cause of crash and said the helicopters were on a military mission.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidential Council, mourned the two officers.

Hifter’s forces control eastern and most of southern Libya. The crash came as they have been battling Chadian fighters in Libya’s southern areas on the border with Chad.

The clashes erupted last week and could further destabilize the wider Sahel region, after Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno was killed in April in battels between his government and Chadian rebels.

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 11:16 AM

Pilots ejected from military plane prior to crash, fire officials say

15 minutes ago

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

2 hours ago

US secretary of education joins ‘GMA3’

Sep 15, 3:46 PM

Biden admin outlines response to surge of Haitian migrants at border

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 11:16 AM

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

Pediatricians with kids share concerns over delta surge

Sep 17, 10:01 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 11:16 AM

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

Pediatricians with kids share concerns over delta surge

Sep 17, 10:01 PM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 11:16 AM

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events