Egypt: 10 killed in truck-minibus collision in Nile Delta

CAIRO -- A truck slammed into a minibus in Egypt's fertile Nile Delta region early on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, authorities said. Officials blamed speeding for the crash; local media said women and children were among those killed.

The collision in the province of Dakahlia, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) out of Cairo, on a highway linking Mansoura, a provincial capital, to the beach town of Gamasa on the Mediterranean Sea, also injured at least nine people.

The dead were taken to morgue while the injured were transferred to hospitals, a government statement said.

Local media reported that the fatalities among women and children were from the same family, from the nearby province of Gharbia. The sate-run Al-Akhbar daily said the family was traveling back home when the crash happened. .

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30.