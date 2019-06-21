Egypt halts hot air ballooning in Luxor after incident

One tourist is dead and a dozen more were injured in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt on Friday, the latest balloon accident in a number of tragedies in the popular tourist region of Luxor over the past few years.PlayABCNews.com
Egypt has suspended hot air ballooning rides over ancient sites in Luxor after strong winds took 11 tourists off course the day before and forced them to land in the country's southern desert.

Local authorities said on Friday the rides would not resume until an investigation is completed.

The tourists — five Indians, four Chinese, a British and an Egyptian — were ballooning over ancient temples when the strong winds blew them westward into the desert. Their pilot managed to regain control of the balloon and they eventually landed safely.

Egyptian officials say ballooning companies are being inspected for adherence to safety measures. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Hot air ballooning over Luxor is popular, with balloons taking nearly 360 tourists over the city every day.