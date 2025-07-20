Egyptian police kill 2 suspected militants in a shootout

Egyptian police say they killed two suspected militants during a raid near Cairo

CAIRO -- Egyptian police said they killed two suspected militants in a shootout Sunday during a raid on their hideout in Cairo’s twin city of Giza.

The Interior Ministry said the suspected militants belonged to the Hasm movement, which is affiliated with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. Hasm is designed as a terrorist group by the United States.

A bystander also was killed and an officer wounded in the exchange of fire between the militants and security forces in Giza’s densely populated neighborhood of Bolaq el-Dakrour, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the militants were planning to carry out attacks in Egypt. Security forces in recent years have crushed an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, which at times spilled over into other parts of the country.