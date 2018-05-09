Egyptian rights lawyer says comedian got 15 days in custody

An Egyptian rights lawyer says authorities have confirmed the detention of a young comedian who was working for a popular satirical television program.

Azza Soliman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that prosecutors have ordered Shady Abu Zaid to be detained for 15 days. Police arrested him Sunday.

Abu Zaid is charged with joining an outlawed group and spreading false news.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has expressed concern over his detention.

Abu Zaid was working as a correspondent for a recently canceled satirical program hosted by a puppet named Abla Fahita. More recently he produced a show, The Rich Content, which was shared on social media networks.

In 2016, he set off a controversy after handing balloons made of inflated condoms to police officers on the fifth anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak.