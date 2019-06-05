El Salvador: Ex-President Saca to plead guilty to bribery

Authorities in El Salvador say ex-President Tony Saca has reached a deal to plead guilty to bribing a judicial official to leak information in a civil case against him.

Prosecutors say in a legal document that Saca will face an abbreviated judicial process and be given a two-year prison sentence, substituted by community service.

Saca's defense had sought the deal, and prosecutors announced Wednesday they had agreed. Prosecutors said a lawyer and a former judge would also plead guilty in the case.

It would be the second time that Saca has acknowledged wrongdoing during his 2004-2009 administration.

The 54-year-old ex-president is serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to diverting more than $300 million in public funds in favor of his businesses and third parties.