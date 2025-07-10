El Salvador recalls its ambassador from Mexico and disputes origin of drug flight

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recalled his ambassador to Mexico and demanded the country clarify its security chief’s comments that an intercepted plane carrying cocaine had originated in El Salvador.

Bukele labeled the information from Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch as “FALSE” in a post on X, that went on to detail the plane’s alleged flight path. Bukele also pointed out that the three men arrested with the plane were Mexican citizens.

“El Salvador does not provide cover for criminals nor does it tolerate drug trafficking,” Bukele wrote. “We didn’t do it before, we will not do it now.”

It wasn't clear late Wednesday if Ambassador Rosa Delmy Cañas had left Mexico yet.

On Tuesday, García Harfuch was summarizing drug seizures during the president’s daily news briefing when he spoke of a flight detected in the Pacific coast state of Colima that he said had come from El Salvador. He said 943 pounds (428 kilograms) of cocaine had been seized and three men arrested without providing more detail.

Bukele answered Wednesday that he had flight tracking data that showed the plane never entered Salvadoran air space. He demanded Mexico address García Harfuch’s comments.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it was reviewing the case when asked for comment.