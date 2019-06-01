El Salvador's president sworn in, ending 2-party dominance

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Jun 1, 2019, 6:05 PM ET
El Salvador's incoming President Nayib Bukele, right center, and his wife Gabriela, arrive for his swearing-in ceremony in Plaza Barrios in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Youthful businessman Nayib Bukele has assumed the presidency of El Salvador, ending more than a quarter century of two-party dominance in the crime-plagued Central America nation.

Dressed in a blue suit with no tie and accompanied by his wife Gabriela, the 37-year-old former mayor of San Salvador put his left hand on the Bible and swore to fulfill and enforce the laws of the country during his five-year term.

Thousands of Salvadorans in the Gerardo Barrios Plaza in the capital shouted: "Yes, it's possible! Yes, it's possible! Nayib president!"

El Salvador "has suffered greatly. It is a country that has had to rebuild; it has had earthquakes and corrupt governments and yet we continue move forward," Bukele said in his inaugural speech.

