Emergency services have been called to the Palace of Westminster after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up Big Ben tower

Emergency services called after a man with a Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben tower

By The Associated Press

A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

LONDON -- Emergency services were called to the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up Big Ben tower, police said.

Photos show the barefoot man standing on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben.

A nearby street was closed and several emergency services vehicles were at the scene as crowds looked on from behind a police cordon.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were at the scene “working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," alongside firefighters and ambulance services.

Three emergency workers were seen lifted up on a fire brigade ladder platform to try to speak to the man on the ledge.

No other details were immediately available.