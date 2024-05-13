Emergency services are responding to an Australian airport where plane has mechanical issues

Emergency services have been called to Newcastle Airport north of Sydney following “reports of an aircraft with mechanical issues."

The Associated Press

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Airport north of Sydney following “reports of an aircraft with mechanical issues” on Monday, police said.

A police statement said no further details were known at this stage.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported a light plane was burning off fuel before making an emergency landing after its landing gear failed.

ABC reported witnesses said ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

A New South Wales Ambulance official said ambulances were at the scene but referred requests for details to New South Wales Police.

The police media unit issued a statement about 90 minutes after emergency services were called to respond.

Newcastle Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.