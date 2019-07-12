Epstein finances to be kept secret ahead of bail hearing

Information that could shed light on jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein's wealth will be kept secret ahead of a Monday bail hearing in his New York sex trafficking case.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Friday that Epstein's lawyers can file documents related to his finances under seal, keeping them out of the public docket.

Prosecutors complained to Berman in a letter on Thursday that Epstein's lawyers hadn't filed the paperwork, making it impossible to "meaningfully respond" to their argument that he should be held on house arrest pending trial.

Berman rejected prosecutors' request for more time to file their response. It's due by 5 p.m. Friday.

Prosecutors say Epstein is a flight risk and want him held without bail pending trial.

Epstein's lawyers favor house arrest at his Manhattan mansion.