Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

Israel has reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison

September 22, 2021, 6:36 AM
2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured.

The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped.

Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They later split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended over the weekend in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

The incident marked an embarrassing security breach for Israel and sparked a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank. Lawyers for two of the prisoners said they were beaten during their arrest.

Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media.

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Brian Laundrie search ends for day after finding 'nothing of note': Live updates

Sep 21, 11:45 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Top Stories

Can vaccinated folks carry the new variants of COVID-19?

Sep 21, 3:56 PM

California now has nation's lowest virus transmission rate

Sep 21, 8:17 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Top Stories

Can vaccinated folks carry the new variants of COVID-19?

Sep 21, 3:56 PM

California now has nation's lowest virus transmission rate

Sep 21, 8:17 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Can vaccinated folks carry the new variants of COVID-19?

Sep 21, 3:56 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

Sep 21, 10:38 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events