Estonia's PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party

HELSINKI -- Estonia’s prime minister has handed in his resignation to the Baltic country’s president after a corruption scandal investigated by the police and prosecutors in his Center Party led to key party officials resigning overnight.

The move automatically prompts the resignation of Estonia's three-party coalition government.

Ratas said he personally has not done anything wrong.