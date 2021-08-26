Ethiopian rights group: 150 reported dead in alleged attack

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has received reports from residents that some 150 people were killed earlier this month in an alleged attack by the Oromo Liberation Army, which the government declared a terrorist group this year

August 26, 2021, 12:22 PM
2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has received reports from residents that some 150 people were killed earlier this month in an alleged attack by the Oromo Liberation Army, which the government declared a terrorist group this year.

A statement by the government-created rights group on Thursday said the killings in East Wollega in the Oromia region on Aug. 18 were followed by a revenge attack the next day that left another 60 people dead.

The statement said the first attack occurred a day after security forces stationed in the area left. The commission has called for an investigation into why.

A spokesman for the Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, in a social media post has called the allegations against the armed group “a gross distortion of facts on the ground” and said intense fighting has been ongoing in the area between ethnic Amhara and ethnic Oromos. The two are Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups.

The human rights commission’s statement comes after the Amhara Association of America this week alleged that at least 135 Amhara were killed and hundreds of homes destroyed in the Aug. 18 attack by “suspected members of OLA militias.”

Ethnic violence is a major challenge for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who also is dealing with a growing conflict that has spread out of the country’s northern Tigray region into neighboring Amhara and Afar.

Top Stories

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Afghanistan updates: 'Very credible reporting of an imminent attack' at Kabul airport

33 minutes ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Charleston Victim's Brother Calls Dylann Roof's Sentence a 'Hollow Victory'

Jan 10, 7:06 PM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Texas hospitals overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

Aug 24, 7:59 AM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Texas hospitals overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

Aug 24, 7:59 AM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Texas hospitals overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

Aug 24, 7:59 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events