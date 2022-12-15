EU approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

Diplomats have told The Associated Press that the European Union has approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure against Russia for its war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine, diplomats told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The three diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the sanctions have not been unveiled. The package, whose details have not been revealed, was approved during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc's ambassadors.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of the new round of measures.

The targets of the latest recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.