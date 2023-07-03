EU commissioners arrive in Madrid to discuss plans for Spain's EU presidency

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talk before the start of an EU summit in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2023. Commissioners of the European Union, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, arrive in Madrid to review the Spanish government's plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talk before the start of an EU summit in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2023. Commissioners of the European Union, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, arrive in Madrid to review the Spanish government's plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talk before the start of an EU summit in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2023. Commissioners of the European Union, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, arrive in Madrid to review the Spanish government's plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talk before the start of an EU summit in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2023. Commissioners of the European Union, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, arrive in Madrid to review the Spanish government's plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Commissioners of the European Union are meeting with the Spanish government to review Spain’s plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council

MADRID -- Commissioners of the European Union are meeting with the Spanish government to review Spain’s plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team arrived Monday for the one-day meeting in Madrid.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez started the presidency Saturday with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Continued support for Ukraine, a migration pact, EU relations with Latin America and the reindustrialization of Europe are among Spain’s priorities for the six-month presidency.

The visit by the College of Commissioners was initially scheduled for July 6-7, but was brought forward so as not to take place in the middle of the campaign for Spain’s general elections on July 23.

The Spanish government maintains the elections will not have an impact on the objectives or agenda of the presidency.

After the meeting, Sánchez and Von der Leyen were to hold a press conference, and then the commissioners will go to the nearby Royal Palace, where they will be received by King Felipe VI.