EU Council president Michel out of quarantine
BRUSSELS -- European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week.
Spokesman Barend Leyts said on Friday that Michel is no longer in quarantine and “continues preparing the special European Council of Oct. 1 and 2."
The meeting on issues ranging from Brexit negotiations to the Belarus crisis and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights was postponed for a week because a security officer with whom Michel was in close contact tested positive for the virus.
As the chief of the European Council, Michel hosts summits of EU leaders.