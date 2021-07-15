EU court: Poland's disciplining of judges breaches EU law

The European Union’s top court has ruled that Poland’s way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law, further straining relations between the bloc and its increasingly recalcitrant member state

BRUSSELS -- The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Poland’s way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law, further straining relations between the bloc and its increasingly recalcitrant member state.

It was the latest development in a six-year dispute and the second major ruling in a week, coming on the heels of a Polish court saying that temporary injunctions issued by the EU’s top court regarding the national judiciary and the constitution are not binding.

Over the past years, the Polish government has increasingly denounced EU action against its decisions on the judiciary as politically motivated.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement that “the disciplinary regime for judges in Poland is not compatible with EU law.”

The ruling came after the EU’s executive Commission complained to the court that Poland was digressing from the rule of law cornerstones underpinning the EU treaty.

“The Court of Justice upheld all the complaints made by the Commission and found that Poland had failed to fulfil its obligations deriving from EU law,” the statement said.

It issued a litany of perceived flaws in the Polish system, by which it said judges could fall victim to political control and pressure to influence decisions.

It said the Polish system “could undermine the independence of the courts concerned.”

The Court of Justice tasked the Polish authorities to “take the measures necessary to rectify the situation.”