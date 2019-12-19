EU court says it's OK to sue over spilled airplane coffee Spill some piping hot coffee while flying high up in the and the EU's highest court says that the airline could well be liable

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's highest court ruled Thursday that an airline could be held liable if a passenger is burned by hot coffee even if turbulence or other flight-related factor didn't cause the spill.

The European Court of Justice said such injuries don't have to be linked to issues typically associated with air travel to provide grounds for a passenger to seek damages.

The advisory ruling came in an Austrian case seeking financial compensation for a girl who had her father's coffee spilled on her during a flight.

The insolvent Austrian airline Niki claimed that such mishaps needed to be linked to the flying of a plane for airlines to be held responsible.

The EU court said in a statement that “it is not necessary for that accident to relate to a hazard typically associated with flight."

The outcome of the girl's claim will be decided by an Austrian court.