EU lawmakers lift immunity for Catalan separatist Puigdemont

BRUSSELS -- The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to lift the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, a move that could pave the way for his extradition.

A decision on two of his associates was expected later.

In the decision, 400 legislators voted for the waiver of immunity, 248 were against it and 45 abstained.