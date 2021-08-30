EU mission helps Kosovo with database on war crimes

The European Union’s mission in Kosovo said Monday it has assisted the country’s police in developing a database to help investigate war crimes

August 30, 2021, 3:17 PM
2 min read

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- The European Union's mission in Kosovo said Monday it has assisted the country's police in developing a database to help investigate war crimes.

The EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, reconfigured its mandate in 2018 and handed over all its files, including around 400 war crime cases, to the government.

A statement said the tool, for which three years of work were needed, enables investigators to organize vast amounts of data, investigate complex and interconnected war crimes cases, and successfully prepare them for prosecution.

More than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians were killed and more than 1,600 are still missing from the 1998-1999 war.

The Kosovo Police War Crimes Unit has opened investigations for all missing persons’ cases.

“We hope that by linking missing persons’ cases to existing war crimes investigations, the number of women, men and children from all communities still unaccounted for will be further reduced and their relatives will obtain justice and reparation.” said EULEX war crimes analyst Roland Burgsteiner, who helped develop the database.

The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations administered the territory for nine years before Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia doesn’t recognize.

Top Stories

Ida live updates: Death toll expected to go up 'considerably,' Louisiana gov. says

6 minutes ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

Afghanistan updates: Multiple rockets fired in attack on Kabul airport

28 minutes ago

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Records rebut claims of unequal treatment of Jan. 6 rioters

Aug 30, 6:05 AM

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events