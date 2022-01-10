EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

The spokesman for European Parliament president David Sassoli says the Italian has been hospitalized due to abnormal functioning of his immune system

January 10, 2022, 2:15 PM
BRUSSELS -- European Parliament president David Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday.

Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec. 26 and all his activities have been canceled.

“This hospitalization was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system," the statement added.

Sassoli, 65, suffered a severe case of pneumonia in September during a plenary session of the Parliament and had to be hospitalized. He returned to Italy to recover but had a relapse that kept him away from his duties for a while.