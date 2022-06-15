European Central Bank vows to create market backstop as borrowing costs for several countries rise on news of rate hikes

European Central Bank vows to create market backstop as borrowing costs for several countries rise on news of rate hikes

ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2022, 8:41 AM

LONDON -- European Central Bank vows to create market backstop as borrowing costs for several countries rise on news of rate hikes.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events