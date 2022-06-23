European Union leaders agree to make Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership after giving bids a speedy review

European Union leaders agree to make Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership after giving bids a speedy review

ByThe Associated Press
June 23, 2022, 2:28 PM

BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders agree to make Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership after giving bids a speedy review.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events