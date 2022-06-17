The European Union's executive arm recommends making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, first step in a long process

ByThe Associated Press
June 17, 2022, 6:05 AM

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's executive arm recommends making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, first step in a long process.

