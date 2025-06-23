Firefighters battle major wildfire on the Greek island of Chios

Greek authorities have sent new evacuation notifications for two areas near the main town on the island of Chios as firefighters struggle to control a major wildfire

A man uses a branch to battle against a large wildfire burning in Kofinas, on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, late Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Pantelis Fykaris/Politischios.gr via AP)

ATHENS, Greece -- ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities sent new evacuation notifications for two areas near the main town of the eastern Aegean island of Chios Monday morning, as firefighters struggled to control a major wildfire raging on the town’s outskirts for a second day.

The fire department said 190 firefighters were battling the blaze Monday. They were backed up by 35 vehicles, five helicopters and two water-dropping planes. Strong winds in the area since Sunday have hampered firefighting efforts.

Push alerts have been sent to mobile phones in the area urging people to evacuate a total of 16 villages, settlements and neighborhoods on the outskirts of Chios town since the blaze broke out on Sunday.

The fire started in three separate locations. Authorities have sent a specialist fire department arson investigation team to the island to look into the causes.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, but authorities have said climate change has been fueling bigger and more frequent blazes.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 people died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.