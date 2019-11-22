Evo Morales accused of terrorism and sedition
Bolivia’s interim government is accusing ousted leftist President Evo Morales of terrorism and sedition
Acting Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said on Friday the complaint relates to a video in which Morales is supposedly heard coordinating blockades during street protests in Bolivia. Murillo said the government is seeking a maximum penalty, which is between 15 and 20 years in prison.
Morales has previously said the video is a “montage.”
Bolivia has been in upheaval since Morales proclaimed himself the winner of an Oct. 20 election despite widespread protests over allegations of electoral fraud. Thirty-two people have been killed.
Morales resigned on Nov. 10, alleged a coup d’état and is now in asylum Mexico. Members of Morales’ party and the opposition said Friday they are nearing an agreement to call new elections.