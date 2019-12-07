Evo Morales leaves Mexico on 'temporary' trip to Cuba An aide to the self-exiled former President Evo Morales of Bolivia says the former leader is in Cuba for a medical appointment

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales pumps his fist after a press conference at the journalists club in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Morales went into exile in Mexico after he was prodded by police and the military, forcing him to resigned on Nov. 10, after he claimed victory in an election that international observers invited in by the government said was marred by numerous irregularities. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) The Associated Press

Evo Morales, the self-exiled former president of Bolivia, is in Cuba for a medical appointment, an aide to the former leader said Friday night.

Gabriela Montaño, a former Bolivian health minister who has been with Morales in Mexico, did not specify whether he made the trip for a routine medical checkup or an appointment to treat a specific ailment.

Morales underwent treatment in Cuba in 2017 for nose, ear and throat complaints.

Mexico's foreign relations ministry confirmed that Morales had left Friday on a “temporary”visit to Cuba.

Morales was granted political asylum in Mexico after he resigned Bolivia's presidency following widespread protests over a disputed presidential election that he claimed to have won. He arrived in Mexico on Nov. 11 and had not left Mexico since.