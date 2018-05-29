Experts: Probable crimes against humanity in Venezuela

Venezuelan officials in the government of President Nicolas Maduro have committed crimes against humanity, a panel of experts said Tuesday, recommending their finding be forwarded for possible prosecution.

The three-member panel asked that Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States, send its 400-page report and supporting evidence to the International Criminal Court.

The report documents 131 alleged murders perpetrated by security forces or pro-government armed civilian groups — known as "colectivos" — during street protests in 2014 and 2017.

It identified 8,292 executions outside of the judicial process since 2015 and more than 12,000 people arbitrarily detained since the presidential elections of 2013, including more than 1,300 political prisoners.

"The widespread and systematic targeting of opponents of the regime or suspected 'enemies of the state,' constitute the crime against humanity," the report says. "These acts, for which there is no legal basis, did not take place spontaneously or in isolation, but instead reflect a policy put in place by the Government of Venezuela through acts directed by the highest State authorities."

The international panel designated by the OAS secretary general included Argentine Santiago Canton, Canadian Irwin Cotler and Costa Rican Manuel Ventura.

They drew their conclusions after five hearings held at the OAS headquarters in late-2017 with testimony from 26 witnesses. They collected documents from victims, relatives of victims and more than 40 non-governmental and international organizations.

The Venezuelan Embassy did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment by The Associated Press. The Caracas government months earlier had rejected the preparation of the report, claiming that it went beyond the mandate of the OAS.

The panel presented its report after the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, announced a preliminary investigation had been launched into alleged crimes committed by Venezuelan police and security forces.

A preliminary investigation is the first step toward a possible full investigation that could lead to charges before the international court.

The International Criminal Court, governed by an international treaty called the Rome Statute, is the first permanent international criminal court. It investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Venezuela was the first Latin American country to ratify the Rome Statute in December 2002.