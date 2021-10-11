Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

October 11, 2021, 9:35 PM
FRANKFURT, Germany -- In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

