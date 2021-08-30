Explosion at Colombian police station leaves 13 injured

At least 13 people were injured following an explosion at a police station near Colombia’s border with Venezuela, officials in the city of Cucuta said

August 30, 2021, 5:24 PM
1 min read

BOGOTA, Colombia -- At least 13 people were injured following an explosion at a police station near Colombia’s border with Venezuela, officials in the city of Cucuta said on Monday.

Police said the explosion was caused by an “improvised explosive device” that was left at the station, which is located in one of Cucuta’s lower income neighborhoods.

So far authorities have refrained from blaming any of the armed groups that operate in the area. In June, a car bomb at a military base in Cucuta injured 44 people, including several U.S. soldiers who were there to train Colombian military personnel. Ten days later, President Ivan Duque’s helicopter was shot at as it approached the city’s airport.

Cucuta is the capital of North Santander province, which straddles the border with Venezuela and is also one of Colombia’s leading cocaine production areas. Several armed groups have been fighting over drug trafficking routes and coca fields in North Santander recently, including the National Liberation Army, a leftist rebel group, as well as a group led by former members of the FARC, the guerrilla group that made peace with Colombia’s government in 2016.

Top Stories

Ida live updates: New Orleans evacuees told not to return home until further notice

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

7 minutes ago

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

19 minutes ago

Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

3 hours ago

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

Aug 28, 7:06 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events