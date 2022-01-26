Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens, no injuries

An explosion seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens early Wednesday with no immediate reports of any injuries

ATHENS, Greece -- An explosion seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens early Wednesday with no immediate reports of any injuries.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 meters (yards) from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Firefighters were using aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside the damaged buildings. As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Traffic was halted in the area.