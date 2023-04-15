Explosion at Japan port during PM Kishida visit, no injuries

Japan’s NHK television is reporting that a loud explosion occurred at a western Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit, but there were no injuries

ByThe Associated Press
April 14, 2023, 11:23 PM

TOKYO -- Japan’s NHK television reported Saturday that a loud explosion occurred at a western Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit, but there were no injuries.

Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election. There was an explosion just before he was to begin his speech, NHK said.

A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the scene, and NHK footage showed several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man and pressing him to the ground.

The incident comes nine months after Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech.

Related Topics
Japan

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events