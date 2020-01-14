Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency The emergency services agency in northeastern Spain say a chemical emergency alert has been activated following a big explosion at an industrial hub near Tarragona

MADRID -- Emergency services say a chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near Tarragona.

A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast a “chemical accident” and advised residents to refrain from going outside as a preventive measure.