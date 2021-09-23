Family marks 2,000 days since UK woman's arrest in Iran

The husband of a detained U.K. charity worker has appealed to the British government to be brave in its dealings with Iran as the family marked 2,000 days since her detention

September 23, 2021, 3:50 PM
2 min read

LONDON -- The husband of detained U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appealed to the British government on Thursday to be brave in its dealings with Iran as the family marked 2,000 days since her arrest there.

Richard Ratcliffe and the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Gabriella stood on top of a snakes and ladders game board in Parliament Square, symbolizing the dilemma of being caught between two governments. Nazanin Zaghari-Racliffe is one of several people with British or dual-British nationality now being held there.

“It’s 2,000 days of ups and downs and twists and turns and false dawns, and snakes and ladders seemed to encapsulate that because we’re in the middle of a game between two governments, we’re just a bargaining chip in it,” he said.

The Foreign Office insists that the case is a priority for Liz Truss, who recently took over as foreign secretary. She raised the case before her Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

“The government needs to be brave and just start doing things that will cause a rethink amongst those in charge of Iran’s hostage-taking action,” Ratcliffe said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny. She was taken into custody at the airport after visiting her family in 2016 in Tehran. At the time, she was working for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

In May, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to an additional year in prison on charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for having participated in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

US special envoy to Haiti resigns in protest over deportations

1 hour ago

Dad of 3 girls killed in New Zealand says he's forgiven wife

3 hours ago

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

28-year-old killed walking alone in park sparks new concerns for women's safety

2 hours ago

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Convicted killers in millionaire's love triangle murder case maintain innocence

Sep 23, 7:02 AM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Convicted killers in millionaire's love triangle murder case maintain innocence

Sep 23, 7:02 AM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

Convicted killers in millionaire's love triangle murder case maintain innocence

Sep 23, 7:02 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events