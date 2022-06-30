MANILA, Philippines -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president
Top Stories
Fauci experiencing Paxlovid rebound after testing positive for COVID this month
- Jun 29, 11:12 AM
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in NYC
- 2 hours ago
UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting
- Jun 29, 06:33 PM
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
- 2 hours ago
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking
- Jun 29, 08:43 PM