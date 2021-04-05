Ferry collides and sinks in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized

The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka.

Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain says rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday.