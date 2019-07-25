Filipino accused of filming sex abuse of children arrested

  • ByThe Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines — Jul 25, 2019, 12:05 PM ET
Australian Federal Police acting senior liason officer Graeme Marshall, second from right, answers questions from reporters during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 25, 2019. Philippine authorities announced on Thursday the cThe Associated Press
Australian Federal Police acting senior liason officer Graeme Marshall, second from right, answers questions from reporters during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 25, 2019. Philippine authorities announced on Thursday the capture of The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation or EUROPOL's most wanted criminal for the production and distribution of child sexual exploitation materials on the dark-web in central Philippines. Nelson Siacor Torayno, 32, was arrested on April 12, 2019 in Cebu City where thousands of images, videos depicting children being sexually abused by an adult were found in his possession. In 2018 Queensland Police Service monitored an online surveillance that pieced together information on the location of Torayno which was likely in the Philippines and referred the case to the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Officials announced on Thursday the capture of a Filipino man accused of filming children being sexually abused by an adult then selling videos of the attacks online in a crime that made him one of Europe's most-wanted child-abuse offenders.

Officials said in a news conference in Manila that Nelson Torayno was arrested in April in central Cebu city with thousands of images and videos of children being sexually abused by an adult. The arrest was only disclosed Thursday to allow further investigations, and officials said eight children have been rescued and returned to their families.

Australian police, the U.K. National Crime Agency and a nongovernment group, the International Justice Mission, backed Philippine efforts to track down and arrest the 32-year-old Torayno, who is now facing charges, according to a joint statement.

Torayno was one of Europol's top suspects "due to his notoriety and proliferation in producing horrendous child exploitation material and posting that in dark web chat rooms where it was circulated amongst pedophile rings," Australian Federal Police liaison officer Graeme Marshall said, referring to the European Union's law enforcement agency .

Janet Francisco, who heads the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of Manila's National Bureau of Investigation said Torayno's arrest underscored how international collaboration works to snare such an offender.

"Certainly, there are others like him out there waiting for the opportunity to prey on helpless children but one thing is more certain, that we are likewise waiting for the opportunity to get them," Francisco said.