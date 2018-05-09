Filmmaker Roman Polanski calls #MeToo "collective hysteria"

WARSAW, Poland — May 9, 2018, 5:50 AM ET
Una combinación de fotografías muestra al director Roman Polanski en la session fotográfica de "Based On A True Story" en la 70a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes en Francia el 27 de mayo de 2017, izquierda, y Polanski en una corte de Santa MoniThe Associated Press
Una combinación de fotografías muestra al director Roman Polanski en la session fotográfica de "Based On A True Story" en la 70a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes en Francia el 27 de mayo de 2017, izquierda, y Polanski en una corte de Santa Monica, California, el 8 de agosto de 1977. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, que organiza los Oscar, por declararse culpable de tener sexo con una menor de edad hace 41 años. (Foto AP/archivo)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski says the #MeToo movement that sheds light on sexual misconduct of powerful men in Hollywood is "collective hysteria" and "total hypocrisy."

Polanski made the comment to Newsweek Polska in an interview given just days before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his nearly 50-year membership, citing a case in 1977 in which he pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor. The interview was published this week.

He said everyone is trying to sign up to #MeToo "chiefly out of fear" and compared it to North Korea's public mourning for its leaders that is so intensive that "you can't stop laughing." He did not explain further.

A Paris-born Holocaust survivor, Polanski won an Academy Award for directing "The Pianist" in 2003.

Comments