A fire erupted in a baby care center in India's capital and killed six infants

Fire at baby care center kills 6 infants in India's capital, officer says

By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI -- A fire broke out in a baby care center in India's capital Saturday night, killing six infants, a fire service officer said.

Six newborns were rescued from the blaze and taken to a nearby hospital, officer Suresh Kumar said Sunday.

The fire on the first floor of the center was extinguished in about an hour, Kumar said.

The cause of the fire in Vivek Vihar district of east Delhi was being investigated.

Earlier Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a big fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.