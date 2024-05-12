A fire burns down almost an entire shopping center housing 1,400 outlets in Warsaw

A fire broke out in a vast shopping center housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland’s capital

WARSAW, Poland -- A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a vast shopping center housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland's capital.

The fire brigade said more than 80% of the center was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists.

Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

Authorities sent a text message warning Warsaw residents about the fire and to stay home with the windows closed.

A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported.

Shopping centers and large shops are usually closed on Sunday due to a ban on trade installed by the previous government which had close ties to the Catholic church, viewing it as a day of worship. Such outlets are exempt from the ban only about half a dozen Sundays a year, giving people the chance to shop ahead of Christmas and Easter and other events.