Fire at chemical factory kills 10 in southern Pakistan

A government spokesman says a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others

August 27, 2021, 10:33 AM
1 min read

KARACHI, Pakistan -- A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others, police and a government spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the congested Mehran Town neighborhood. TV footage showed firefighters dousing the flames, as ambulances continued transporting victims to a government hospital.

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the provincial government, told reporters that the firefighters had almost extinguished the fire. He said officers had been asked to investigate what caused the fire. He said officers will also check whether the owner had installed fire extinguishing equipment.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.

Top Stories

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

Bad goes to tragic for Biden on Afghanistan: The Note

2 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: 13 US service members among those killed outside Kabul airport

37 minutes ago

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

3 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events