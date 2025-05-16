Fire at a former UK military base kills 2 firefighters and a civilian

Two firefighters and a civilian have been killed in a blaze at a former British military base

Smoke rises from a damaged building following a fire that broke out on Thursday at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, Friday, May 16, 2025. ( Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Smoke rises from a damaged building following a fire that broke out on Thursday at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, Friday, May 16, 2025. ( Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Smoke rises from a damaged building following a fire that broke out on Thursday at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, Friday, May 16, 2025. ( Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Smoke rises from a damaged building following a fire that broke out on Thursday at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, Friday, May 16, 2025. ( Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

LONDON -- Two firefighters and a civilian were killed in a blaze at a former British military base that is now used to commemorate the history of aviation and motor sports, officials said Friday.

The fire broke out Thursday in a large warehouse at the former Royal Air Force base in Bicester, near Oxford. Giant plumes of smoke could be seen for miles and witnesses reported hearing explosions.

Two other firefighters were hospitalized with serious injuries, Oxfordshire County Council said.

“Devastating news,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on the X social media platform. “The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

Crews had the fire under control Friday morning but remained at the scene.