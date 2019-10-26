Far-right firebrand heads for gains in German regional vote

  • ByThe Associated Press
BERLIN — Oct 26, 2019, 3:12 AM ET
A woman walks in front of a campaign poster of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The words read: Now or never. The regional parliament (Landtag) elections of the German state Thuringia will be helThe Associated Press
A woman walks in front of a campaign poster of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The words read: 'Now or never. The regional parliament (Landtag) elections of the German state Thuringia will be held on Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

A far-right firebrand is poised to cause an upset for German mainstream parties Sunday, forcing erstwhile enemies to join forces against his party.

A poll released Friday by public broadcaster ZDF forecasts that Bjoern Hoecke will lead Alternative for Germany to 21% of the vote in eastern formerly communist Thuringia, almost doubling its 2014 result in the state.

The governing coalition of three left-wing parties is expected to lose its majority, according to the survey of 1,177 voters with a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.

Hoecke, whose faction within Alternative for Germany has come under scrutiny from the country's domestic intelligence service, could use a strong result in Thuringia to position himself for the party's leadership next month.