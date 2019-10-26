Far-right firebrand heads for gains in German regional vote

A far-right firebrand is poised to cause an upset for German mainstream parties Sunday, forcing erstwhile enemies to join forces against his party.

A poll released Friday by public broadcaster ZDF forecasts that Bjoern Hoecke will lead Alternative for Germany to 21% of the vote in eastern formerly communist Thuringia, almost doubling its 2014 result in the state.

The governing coalition of three left-wing parties is expected to lose its majority, according to the survey of 1,177 voters with a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.

Hoecke, whose faction within Alternative for Germany has come under scrutiny from the country's domestic intelligence service, could use a strong result in Thuringia to position himself for the party's leadership next month.