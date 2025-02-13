What is the 'firewall' against the far-right Alternative for Germany party?

The anti-immigrant and far-right Alternative for Germany party has established itself as a significant political force in the 12 years since it was founded

BERLIN -- BERLIN (AP) — Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has established itself as a significant political force in the 12 years since it was founded, but it hasn't yet been part of any state or national government. That's a result of what is often called a “firewall” against the anti-immigrant, far-right party.

Other parties say they won't work with Alternative for Germany, which is under observation by the domestic intelligence agency for suspected right-wing extremism, something that AfD objects to strongly. Its branches in three eastern states are designated “proven right-wing extremist” groups. That's particularly sensitive in view of Germany's Nazi past.

That has sometimes forced other parties into unusual alliances to keep AfD out of power — for instance, a three-party coalition straddling ideological divisions that governs the eastern state of Thuringia after AfD emerged as the strongest party for the first time in a regional election there in September.

Germany's conservative opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, drew accusations of breaking a taboo and damaging the firewall after he brought a nonbinding motion calling for many more migrants to be turned back at the country's borders to parliament last month. It was narrowly approved thanks to votes from the far-right party. That was a first for post-World War II Germany.

Two days later, lawmakers narrowly rejected an opposition-sponsored bill calling for tougher rules on migration that risked becoming the first draft legislation to pass thanks to AfD. The events in parliament prompted sizeable protests.

Merz insisted that his position was unchanged. He said that he didn't and won't work with AfD, won't go into government with it or form a minority government that needs its support, and didn't and won't negotiate with it on motions or legislation.