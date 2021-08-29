Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

Italian firefighters are battling a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through  a  20-story residential building

August 29, 2021, 7:24 PM
2 min read

MILAN -- Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air. Residents were hurriedly evacuated.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking down doors, apartment by apartment, to make sure there were no victims.

“We are sure that there was time to get out, but until the controls are finished, we cannot be entirely sure," Sala told reporters at the scene. He said about 20 people were evacuated without incident.

The 60-meter (nearly 200-foot) tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.

A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro and was visibile for kilometers (miles). Flames continued to burn inside nearly 3 hours after a dozen fire trucks and ambulances responded to the alarm.

One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get residents out. Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where the fire appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.

Unidentified residents told Corriere that the panels on the facade were supposed to have been fire-resistant.

Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building. Plans for the project say it has 16 residential floors plus two underground.

Top Stories

Hurricane Ida live updates: Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

20 minutes ago

ABC News Live

Jan 25, 2:47 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

2 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: Bidens attend dignified transfer of troops at Dover

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Pediatric COVID-19 patients reach record highs

Aug 28, 7:05 PM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

4 hours ago

'They're yelling for their lives': Former Army Ranger who assisted Afghan evacuations

3 hours ago

Major Hurricane Ida explosively intensifies overnight

Aug 29, 9:39 AM

Top Stories

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Pediatric COVID-19 patients reach record highs

Aug 28, 7:05 PM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

4 hours ago

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

'They're yelling for their lives': Former Army Ranger who assisted Afghan evacuations

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Aug 29, 11:02 AM

Pediatric COVID-19 patients reach record highs

Aug 28, 7:05 PM

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

'They're yelling for their lives': Former Army Ranger who assisted Afghan evacuations

3 hours ago

Major Hurricane Ida explosively intensifies overnight

Aug 29, 9:39 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events