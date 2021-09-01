Flash floods, storms hit parts of Spain

Flash floods have swept cars down streets in a seaside town in northeastern Spain as other parts of the country were hit by overnight storms

September 1, 2021, 2:11 PM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Flash floods swept cars down streets in a seaside town in northeastern Spain on Wednesday as other parts of the country were hit by overnight storms.

A downpour quickly overwhelmed the Catalan town of Alcanar, where neighbors watched as waters brown with soil swept up cars and sent them hurtling down streets toward the Mediterranean. More images broadcast by Spanish state broadcaster TVE showed chairs typically used for outdoor seating being carried away at high speeds.

Over 215 liters per square meter (40 gallons per square yard) fell on Alcanar from midnight to 2 p.m., according to Catalonia’s regional weather service.

Most of mainland Spain is under alert for heavy rains. Madrid and other areas of central Spain saw heavy rains and mild flooding during the night caused by storms that produced over 9,000 lighting strikes, according to the national weather service.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Local authorities urged people to stay at home and warned that more rains forecast for later in the day could lead to more flooding.

