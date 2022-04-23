Many flights canceled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike

Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport due to a strike by a group of KLM baggage handlers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.

The strike by KLM baggage handlers coincided with the first day of school holidays and families flying on holiday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in many countries.

KLM said in a statement that the strike “has far-reaching consequences for our customers and other colleagues at this busy time.” The carrier said it was in talks with the striking staff.

Schiphol warned on its website of delays and cancelations and advised passengers to contact their airline for flight information.