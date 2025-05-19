France’s civil aviation authority said some flights were still being cancelled and others delayed at Paris-Orly airport, one day after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown that caused substantial disruption

Flights cancelled at Paris-Orly airport after traffic control systems break down

By The Associated Press

FILE - Passengers arrive at Orly airport, south of Paris, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - Passengers arrive at Orly airport, south of Paris, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - Passengers arrive at Orly airport, south of Paris, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - Passengers arrive at Orly airport, south of Paris, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

PARIS -- France’s civil aviation authority said some flights were still being cancelled and others delayed on Monday at Paris-Orly airport, one day after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown that caused substantial disruption.

“The situation is improving,” the authority, known as DGAC said, in a statement. Airlines have been asked to reduce flights by 15% on Monday — down from a 40% reduction on Sunday.

“Despite these preventive measures, delays are expected,” the statement said.

The DGAC didn’t provide details on the cause of the breakdown.

Paris-Orly airport serves domestic and international flights, including to most European countries and the United States.

Flights to Italy, Spain, Portugal and southern France have notably been cancelled on Monday.

More than 33 million passengers traveled through Paris-Orly airport last year, about half the number at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, according to figures released by the operator Aeroport de Paris.