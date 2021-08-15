Flooded coal mine in China's Qinghai kills 1, 19 trapped

A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts is trying to rescue 19 trapped coal miners in the northwestern province of Qingha, after water flooded into the mine

August 15, 2021, 9:24 AM
1 min read

BEIJING -- A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts on Sunday were trying to reach 19 coal miners trapped in a flooded mine in the northwestern Qinghai province.

Rescuers have retrieved two workers already from the mine in Gangca county, one of whom has died, state media Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.

The mine was ordered by the province to stop operating and fix safety hazards on August 2, local authorities said in a press conference on Sunday, with work still underway.

A flood in April at a coal mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region left over two dozen miners trapped.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban nears capital as Biden sends more US troops

1 hour ago

Taliban enters Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power

3 minutes ago

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Top Stories

Taliban seize Afghan city as helicopters land by US Embassy

2 hours ago

By the Numbers: The US in Afghanistan

Aug 13, 8:22 PM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban cuts off Kabul from east as Biden sends more US troops

Aug 14, 11:29 PM

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Top Stories

Taliban seize Afghan city as helicopters land by US Embassy

2 hours ago

By the Numbers: The US in Afghanistan

Aug 13, 8:22 PM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban cuts off Kabul from east as Biden sends more US troops

Aug 14, 11:29 PM

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Which states have reimposed mask mandates and which are resisting

Aug 13, 6:00 AM

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban cuts off Kabul from east as Biden sends more US troops

Aug 14, 11:29 PM

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Taliban seize Afghan city as helicopters land by US Embassy

2 hours ago

By the Numbers: The US in Afghanistan

Aug 13, 8:22 PM

3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old

Aug 14, 11:52 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events